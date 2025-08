Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Shares of consumer goods giant PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk. (UNVR) have begun to show signs of recovery over the past month, as several major investors continued accumulating the stock.

As of Wednesday (30/7/2025), UNVR’s share price was unchanged at IDR 1,530, marking a 4.08 percent gain over the past month despite a year to date (YtD) decline of 18.83 percent.