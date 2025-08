HM Sampoerna’s cigarette sales have continued their downward trend, falling to levels not seen since the onset of the pandemic.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT HM Sampoerna Tbk. (HMSP) has seen its sales continue to decline, nearing the lowest point since the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, sales of heated tobacco units (HTU) have continued to gain traction.

According to Philip Morris International Inc., HMSP recorded sales of 39.3 billion cigarettes in H1/2025, down 1.5 percent YoY from 39.9 billion cigarettes in the same period last year.