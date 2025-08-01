star

Djarum Group’s Blibli Books Growth Across the Board Despite Headwinds

Blibli, part of the Djarum Group, recorded double-digit sales growth across all segments in H1 2025 despite weak purchasing power, with revenue up 22.2% YoY.

user-profile
Rinaldi Mohammad Azka - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 1 Agustus 2025 | 16:59

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite weak purchasing power, Djarum Group’s omnichannel e-commerce company PT Global Digital Niaga, also known as Blibli (ticker BELI) booked double-digit sales growth across all segments in its H1 2025 results, published on Thursday (31/7).

The company posted a 22.2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net revenue from IDR 7.85 trillion to IDR 9.59 trillion. This revenue consisted of first-party retail at IDR 2.33 trillion (+19% YoY), third-party retail at IDR 723 billion (+14% YoY), institutional at IDR 3.38 trillion (+28% YoY), and physical stores at IDR 3.14 trillion (+21% YoY).

