Djarum Group’s Blibli Books Growth Across the Board Despite Headwinds

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite weak purchasing power, Djarum Group’s omnichannel e-commerce company PT Global Digital Niaga, also known as Blibli (ticker BELI) booked double-digit sales growth across all segments in its H1 2025 results, published on Thursday (31/7).

The company posted a 22.2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net revenue from IDR 7.85 trillion to IDR 9.59 trillion. This revenue consisted of first-party retail at IDR 2.33 trillion (+19% YoY), third-party retail at IDR 723 billion (+14% YoY), institutional at IDR 3.38 trillion (+28% YoY), and physical stores at IDR 3.14 trillion (+21% YoY).