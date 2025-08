Indonesian consumer sector is projected to see stronger performance in second half though several companies posted mix result in H1/2025.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several consumer goods companies posted mixed results in H1/2025, though the sector is projected to see stronger performance in H2/2025.

For instance, dairy producer PT Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading Company Tbk. (ULTJ) recorded a net profit of IDR 603.81 billion in H1/2025, down 20.04% from IDR 755.13 billion in the same period of 2024.