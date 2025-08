The new regulation, Finance Ministry Regulation (PMK) No. 50/2025, supersedes the previous PMK No. 68/2022 and reclassifies crypto assets as financial instruments.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government has greenlit a new tax regulation that eliminates value-added tax (VAT) or PPN from sales of crypto assets while also doubling income tax (PPh) on crypto from the previous 0.1% to 0.21%.

The new regulation, Finance Ministry Regulation (PMK) No. 50/2025, supersedes the previous PMK No. 68/2022 and reclassifies crypto assets as financial instruments. Notable changes under the new taxation rules include rates, collection mechanisms, and tax base.