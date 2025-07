Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Indonesia recorded direct investment of IDR 477.7 trillion in Q2/2025, marking an 11.5 percent YoY increase, data from the Investment Ministry and Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) showed. While still positive, the growth pace slowed from the 22.5 percent gain seen during the same period last year.

The deceleration was largely driven by a decline in foreign direct investment (FDI), which dropped 6.9 percent YoY to IDR 202.2 trillion between April and June.