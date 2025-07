CMRY's revenue growth remains closely tied to its sales performance to DNET and AMRT, which collectively accounted for 32% of the company’s total revenue.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Cisarua Mountain Dairy Tbk. (CMRY), a consumer goods company under the ownership of conglomerate Bambang Sutantio recorded a solid financial performance in H1/2025.

The company’s growth was also supported by contributions from the Salim Group’s retail arm, PT Indoritel Makmur Internasional Tbk. (DNET), and PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk. (AMRT), controlled by tycoon Djoko Susanto, both playing a key role in driving CMRY’s results.