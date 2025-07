Despite Adaro’s downtrend throughout the year, finance giants BlackRock and Vanguard still see significant upside in their ADRO holdings.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia (ADRO) stock continues to slide year-to-date (YtD), down by 24.90% to IDR 1,900 as of Wednesday (30/7).

Despite the stock’s continued slide, American investment giants investing giants BlackRock and Vanguard still see upside from their ADRO holdings.