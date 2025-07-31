EXCL, INET, ISAT, TLKM Express Interests in 1.4 GHz Spectrum Auction

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several telecommunications operators are still evaluating the potential benefits of participating in the 1.4 GHz radio frequency band user selection process for broadband wireless access services in 2025. Among them are PT XLSmart Telecom Sejahtera Tbk. (EXCL) and PT Sinergi Inti Andalan Prima Tbk. (INET).

Head of External Communications at XLSmart Henry Wijayanto stated that the company is currently reviewing the technical and administrative provisions outlined following the announcement of the 1.4 GHz frequency band user selection for broadband services this year. He noted that the Ministry of Communication and Digital (Komdigi) officially issued the announcement regarding the selection process on July 28, 2025.