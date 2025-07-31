star

EXCL, INET, ISAT, TLKM Express Interests in 1.4 GHz Spectrum Auction

Komdigi has officially opened the 1.4 GHz frequency auction for Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) services in 2025.

Pernita Hestin Untari & Leo Dwi Jatmiko - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 31 Juli 2025 | 14:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several telecommunications operators are still evaluating the potential benefits of participating in the 1.4 GHz radio frequency band user selection process for broadband wireless access services in 2025. Among them are PT XLSmart Telecom Sejahtera Tbk. (EXCL) and PT Sinergi Inti Andalan Prima Tbk. (INET).

Head of External Communications at XLSmart Henry Wijayanto stated that the company is currently reviewing the technical and administrative provisions outlined following the announcement of the 1.4 GHz frequency band user selection for broadband services this year. He noted that the Ministry of Communication and Digital (Komdigi) officially issued the announcement regarding the selection process on July 28, 2025.

