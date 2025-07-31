Samudera Indonesia (SMDR) Pays Dividend, Financial Giants Among Recipients

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Shipping and logistics company PT Samudera Indonesia (SMDR) is set to pay FY2024 dividends on Wednesday (30/7/2025). As per the annual general meeting (AGMS) held on June 30, the final dividend has a payout ratio of 21.92%, totaling IDR 180.2 billion from its $50.7 million (IDR 821.79 billion) net profit from 2024.



“It’s been agreed to pay a final dividend in addition to the interim dividend. So the total FY2024 dividend is IDR 11 per share or IDR 180.2 billion,” said Samudera Indonesia president director Bani M. Mulia in a public expose last month (30/6).



This final amount includes interim dividend already distributed in August 2024, which totaled IDR 32.8 billion or IDR 2 per share. This means the remaining amount to be distributed is IDR 147.4 billion or IDR 9 per share.



This payout provides windfall for three American finance giants, namely State Street Corp, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, and American Century Cos Inc. which, according to Bloomberg, hold millions of SMDR shares as of July 30.



State Street Corp holds 10.45 million SMDR shares and American Century holds 5.32 million shares, while Dimensional Fund Advisors possesses the largest holding at 125.35 million shares.



Samudera Indonesia Expansion Plans



Samudera Indonesia president director Bani M. Mulia believes current market conditions are favorable for expansion, albeit with potential risks.



“Market [conditions] seem positive for growth, for us to increase capacity, purchase new ships, and so on. However, due to fluctuating threats such as policy and tariff changes now and then, we’re still taking the opportunity but with caution,” he said (30/6).



SMDR already expanded its fleet in January 2025 with the launching of Sinar Pangkalan Brandan, a container ship with a capacity of 694 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). There will be more ships added to the fleet as current numbers still fall short of meeting operational needs.



SMDR is also developing other business lines, including shipbuilding through the construction of Galangan Samudera Madura. This shipyard spans approximately 5.5 hectares and has a dock capacity of over 40,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT).



Samudera Indonesia, as part of the Patimban Global Gateway (PGT) container terminal consortium, has been procuring since April 2025. The terminal itself is expected to commence operations in August 2026.



SMDR is allocating a capital expenditure (capex) of $236 million to $250 million) this year for expansion efforts. The funding is sourced from loans, internal cash, and issuance of sukuk (sharia bonds).

The issuance is the second phase of the company’s sustainable sharia bond and will total IDR 500 billion at a five-year tenor. It has been listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) since July 7, 2025.