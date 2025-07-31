Astra International (ASII) Releases H1 Earnings, Reports IDR 15.5 Trillion Net Profit

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — According to the first half financial report recently released by auto giant PT Astra International (ASII), the company booked a net profit of IDR 15.51 trillion in the first half, driven by strong performance in its financial and agribusiness sectors.

Profit from the agribusiness division through PT Astra Agro Lestari (AALI) increased by 40% year-on-year (YoY) to IDR 559 billion, while net profit from financial services also rose by 6% to IDR 4.4 trillion, mainly due to higher contributions from consumer financing, supported by an increase in portfolio value.