star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Astra International (ASII) Releases H1 Earnings, Reports IDR 15.5 Trillion Net Profit

Astra International (ASII) Releases H1 Earnings, Reports IDR 15.5 Trillion Net Profit

Astra International (ASII) mencatat laba bersih IDR 15,5 triliun di H1 2025, turun 2,15% YoY, didorong sektor keuangan dan agribisnis, meski otomotif melemah.

user-profile
Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 31 Juli 2025 | 18:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — According to the first half financial report recently released by auto giant PT Astra International (ASII), the company booked a net profit of IDR 15.51 trillion in the first half, driven by strong performance in its financial and agribusiness sectors.

Profit from the agribusiness division through PT Astra Agro Lestari (AALI) increased by 40% year-on-year (YoY) to IDR 559 billion, while net profit from financial services also rose by 6% to IDR 4.4 trillion, mainly due to higher contributions from consumer financing, supported by an increase in portfolio value.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Arus Borong JP Morgan Cs di United Tractors (UNTR)

Emiten

8 menit yang lalu

Astra International (ASII) Releases H1 Earnings, Reports IDR 15.5 Trillion Net Profit

News Insight

41 menit yang lalu

Challenges Loom Over Indonesia’s Coal Industry

Challenges Loom Over Indonesia’s Coal Industry

star News Insight

41 menit yang lalu

Rekening Nganggur & Alarm Jalur Kejahatan Finansial via Kripto hingga Judi Online

star Bisnis

2 jam yang lalu

Kisi-kisi Nasib Reli Harga Emas dari Permintaan Bank Sentral dan Industri Perhiasan

star Investasi

3 jam yang lalu

Indonesia’s Top Billionaires Race for Expansion
Indonesia’s Top Billionaires Race for Expansion
star News Insight

3 jam yang lalu

EXCL, INET, ISAT, TLKM Express Interests in 1.4 GHz Spectrum Auction
EXCL, INET, ISAT, TLKM Express Interests in 1.4 GHz Spectrum Auction
star News Insight

4 jam yang lalu

Para Pembeli Emas Antam yang Gigit Jari Usai Putusan The Fed Tahan Suku Bunga
Para Pembeli Emas Antam yang Gigit Jari Usai Putusan The Fed Tahan Suku Bunga
star Investasi

5 jam yang lalu

Samudera Indonesia (SMDR) Pays Dividend, Financial Giants Among Recipients
Samudera Indonesia (SMDR) Pays Dividend, Financial Giants Among Recipients
star News Insight

6 jam yang lalu

Investor yang Terus Borong Saham CUAN Saat Laba Bersih Anjlok 93,43% Semester I/2025
Investor yang Terus Borong Saham CUAN Saat Laba Bersih Anjlok 93,43% Semester I/2025
star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top