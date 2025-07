TAPG recorded a 75.36% jump in net profit to IDR 1.69 trillion in H1 2025, supported by increased CPO production and demand for B40 biodiesel.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– The performance of palm oil producer PT Triputra Agro Persada Tbk. (TAPG), part of the Triputra Group conglomerate led by TP Rachmat, showed strong momentum in H1/2025 and is projected to remain steady through year-end.

TAPG reported a significant jump in net profit, reaching IDR 1.69 trillion for the January–June period—a 75.36 percent increase compared to IDR 966.34 billion in the same period last year.