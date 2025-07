BFI Finance Indonesia (BFIN) is expected to sustain its growth momentum into H2/2025, following a solid net profit performance in the first six months 2025.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk. (BFIN) is expected to sustain its growth momentum into H2/2025, following a solid net profit performance in the first six months of the year.

The outlook is bolstered by seasonal trends that typically favor stronger performance in the latter half of the year, along with management’s confidence in delivering improved results in Q3/2025.