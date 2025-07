A total of 24 out of 30 securities firms, or 80%, that reviewed UNTR issued a “buy” recommendation for the stock.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk. (UNTR), a key entity within the Astra Group, opened higher in trading on Monday (28/7/2025), starting at IDR 24,250 per share—marking a 1.67% increase from last Friday’s closing price of IDR 23,850 (25/7/2025).

UNTR shares remained in positive territory throughout the session, eventually closing at IDR 24,175 per share. Several brokerage firms reaffirmed their positive stance on the stock.