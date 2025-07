Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The IDX Composite (IHSG) continues to post record highs throughout the year even as foreign investors are distancing from Indonesia’s stock market.

Bourse data shows the main index gaining 0.04% to 7,617.91 on Tuesday (29/7) and climbing 10.45% over the past month, now reaching its yearly high. The IDX Composite is so far up 7.6% year-to-date (YtD) since the start of the year despite foreign investors retreating.