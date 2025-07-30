Palm Oil Issuers Reap Strong Profits Amid Rising Demand and Prices

Several CPO producers reached both net profits and share prices recording triple-digit growth during H1/2025.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The upward trend in global palm oil prices significantly influenced the stock and financial performance of several crude palm oil (CPO) producers during H1/2025, with both net profits and share prices recording triple-digit growth.

As of Tuesday’s (29/7) market close, shares of PT Triputra Agro Persada Tbk. (TAPG), a palm oil unit under the Triputra Group, soared 82.35 percent year to date (YtD) to IDR 1,395. PT Sampoerna Agro Tbk. (SGRO) also saw its shares climb 36.45 percent over the same period.