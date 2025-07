GJTL set to pay dividends at the end of July, has announced a $150 million capex on expansion plans along with a partnership with Chinese giant BYD.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Tire manufacturer PT Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) has revealed a partnership with Chinese EV (electric vehicle) giant BYD with the aim of riding the EV wave as more and more Chinese manufacturers enter Indonesia.

“... the company is already partnered with BYD using one of the company’s brands, namely GITI,” says Gajah Tunggal’s disclosure on a public expose in June (25/6).