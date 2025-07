Krakatau Steel (KRAS) shares surged over 200% YtD despite a $107M loss in H1/2025. IDX suspended trading due to unusual volatility, while KRAS focuses on efficiency and strategic initiatives.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk (KRAS) reported widening losses in H1/2025, even as its stock price surged on the market.

According to its financial report, the state-owned steel producer posted revenue of $460.82 million for the January–June period, marking a 3.63 percent increase year-on-year (YoY).