Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — One of the major shareholders of PT WIR Asia (WIRG) was observed making moves toward the end of July. According to Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) cited on Monday (28/7), the maneuver was recorded just before the end of last week.

Specifically, Laut Biru Teknologi was recorded selling 13.2 million WIRG share on July 24. Following the transaction, its holdings dropped from 2.20 billion shares to 2.19 billion shares, equivalent to 18.37%.