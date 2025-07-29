Can Mayora and Tanoko’s Bottled Water Conglomerates Follow Nongfu Spring’s Success?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The success of Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan through Nongfu Spring demonstrates that bottled water is not just a necessity, but also a “gold mine” for those who can master distribution, branding, and pricing strategy.

In Indonesia, the landscape is just as interesting. Behind the dominance of Danone’s Aqua, there are emerging players like Le Minerale from the Mayora conglomerate and CLEO, owned by tycoon Hermanto Tanoko. With the trends of healthy consumption and expansion, could a local billionaire from the bottled water industry follow in the footsteps of Zhong Shanshan?