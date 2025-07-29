star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Can Mayora and Tanoko’s Bottled Water Conglomerates Follow Nongfu Spring’s Success?

Can Mayora and Tanoko’s Bottled Water Conglomerates Follow Nongfu Spring’s Success?

Mayora's Le Minerale and Tanoko's CLEO aim to replicate Nongfu Spring's success in Indonesia's bottled water market through strategic expansion and branding.

user-profile
Mutiara Nabila & I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa & Asteria Desi Kartika Sari - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 29 Juli 2025 | 16:35

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The success of Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan through Nongfu Spring demonstrates that bottled water is not just a necessity, but also a “gold mine” for those who can master distribution, branding, and pricing strategy.

In Indonesia, the landscape is just as interesting. Behind the dominance of Danone’s Aqua, there are emerging players like Le Minerale from the Mayora conglomerate and CLEO, owned by tycoon Hermanto Tanoko. With the trends of healthy consumption and expansion, could a local billionaire from the bottled water industry follow in the footsteps of Zhong Shanshan?

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Smoke-Free Products to Become Main Profit Driver for HM Sampoerna (HMSP)

Emiten

43 menit yang lalu

Kisi-kisi Saham Batu Bara ADMR, ITMG, PTBA Cs di Tengah Surutnya Belanja China

Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Can Mayora and Tanoko’s Bottled Water Conglomerates Follow Nongfu Spring’s Success?

Can Mayora and Tanoko’s Bottled Water Conglomerates Follow Nongfu Spring’s Success?

star Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Gerak-gerik BlackRock di Saham Produsen Susu ULTJ Sepanjang 2025

star Emiten

2 jam yang lalu

Kisi-Kisi Terbaru Target Saham PWON Jelang Bayar Dividen 2025

star Emiten

3 jam yang lalu

WIRG Major Shareholders Making Moves
WIRG Major Shareholders Making Moves
star News Insight

4 jam yang lalu

Bitcoin & Altcoin Tertekan, Pasar Kripto Masuki Fase Koreksi, Masih Wajar?
Bitcoin & Altcoin Tertekan, Pasar Kripto Masuki Fase Koreksi, Masih Wajar?
star Investasi

5 jam yang lalu

Geliat Ekspansi dan Manuver Akuisisi Medco (MEDC) di Proyek Minyak dan Gas
Geliat Ekspansi dan Manuver Akuisisi Medco (MEDC) di Proyek Minyak dan Gas
star Bisnis

6 jam yang lalu

Daya Pikat BTPN Syariah (BTPS) dan Bank Jago (ARTO) di Balik Kinerja Positif
Daya Pikat BTPN Syariah (BTPS) dan Bank Jago (ARTO) di Balik Kinerja Positif
star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

Harga Emas di Persimpangan, Masih Bisa Tetap Ngebut?
Harga Emas di Persimpangan, Masih Bisa Tetap Ngebut?
star Investasi

8 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top