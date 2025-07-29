star

BlackRock Circles Back to Medco (MEDC) After $425 Million Acquisition

BlackRock pivots from selling to buying MEDC shares following the latter’s acquisition of Repsol’s participating interest in the Corridor Block, South Sumatra.

user-profile
Reni Lestari & Oktaviano DB Hana - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 29 Juli 2025 | 20:04

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — BlackRock Inc. reversed course on the Panigoro family’s PT Medco Energi Internasional (MEDC) and started accumulating its shares following the company’s $425 million acquisition of Repsol subsidiary Fortuna International in June 2025.

The transaction is scheduled to complete in Q3 2025 and will transfer Fortuna’s 24% participating interest in the production sharing contract (PSC) for the Corridor block to Medco, increasing the latter’s stake in the Corridor block from 46% to 70%.

