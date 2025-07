A major conglomerate group plans to go public on the IDX in H2 2025, lifting market sentiment amid a slow IPO pipeline. Retail giant Orang Tua is on the radar.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The planned initial public offering (IPO) by a member of a prominent conglomerate group has helped lift sentiment in the capital market, especially amid the relatively limited number of new listings in the second half of the year.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) confirmed that a company from the group is set to go public in H2/2025.