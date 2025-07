Major bank stocks show signs of recovery as analysts remain optimistic ahead of H1 2025 earnings and potential BI rate cut.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Several analysts have updated their recommendations on leading bank stocks—namely BBCA, BMRI, and BBRI—as the lenders prepare to unveil their H1/2025 financial results.

Citing Bloomberg data, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA), PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI), and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBRI) are scheduled to publish their earnings reports on Wednesday (30/7/2025).