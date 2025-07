Securities maintain a positive outlook on Map Aktif Adiperkasa (MAPA), despite headwinds from the broader economic slowdown affecting the retail sector.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Securities firms continue to maintain a positive outlook on PT Map Aktif Adiperkasa Tbk. (MAPA), despite headwinds from the broader economic slowdown affecting the retail sector.

According to Bloomberg data as of Tuesday (29/7/2025) evening, all 11 securities companies covering the shares of this PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk. (MAPI) subsidiary have issued a “buy” recommendation.