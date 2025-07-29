star

Smoke-Free Products to Become Main Profit Driver for HM Sampoerna (HMSP)

HM Sampoerna (HMSP) is experiencing a decline in cigarette sales but is seeing significant growth in its smoke-free product, with a 34.3% increase unit sales.

user-profile
Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 29 Juli 2025 | 17:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Phillip Morris International Inc. reported that cigarette sales in the first half have dropped close to pandemic levels for PT HM Sampoerna (HMSP), down 1.5% year-on-year (YoY) from 39.9 billion to 39.3 billion. In comparison, sales in H1 2023 and 2022 were higher at 40.5 billion and 42.3 billion, respectively.

While overall cigarette sales volume both for the HMSP and total national sales slid in the first half, HM Sampoerna is still recording a substantial increase in its heated tobacco unit sales as the producer makes a pivot to smoke-free alternatives.

