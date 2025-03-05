Konten Premium
Fundraising activities outlook remains positive amid a high interest rate climate and the JCI downtrend. Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

IPO Lineup Grows Despite Market Weakness

Although the JCI remains under pressure, the IPO pipeline is packed, signaling a positive fundraising activities outlook amid a high interest rate climate.
Duwi Setiya Ariyanti
Duwi Setiya Ariyanti - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 5 Maret 2025 | 15:10
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Authorities observed that the line for initial public offerings (IPOs) had surpassed the record set in 2023. Interestingly, this extensive lineup emerged despite the high market volatility.

The Financial Services Authority (OJK) reported that 97 companies had entered the IPO pipeline in the Indonesian capital market, surpassing the previous record of 79 IPOs in 2023. According to OJK, these 97 companies could potentially raise an estimated IDR 14.87 trillion. Notably, this substantial queue emerged despite ongoing fluctuations in the capital market.

