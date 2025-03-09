Footwear Industry at Risk of Layoffs as Export Demand Slumps

The threat of layoffs are still looming over the footwear industry.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Mass layoffs have not only impacted the textile industry, but also footwear, which has been facing the threat of layoffs for the past two years since the COVID-19 pandemic. High labor wages, coupled with weak demand, have been cited as the primary factors behind the layoffs.

Some of the companies slashing their workforce include PT Panarub Industry, which reportedly cut around 1,200 workers from November 2022 to early 2023, and PT Nikomas Gemilang in Cikande, Serang, which reportedly offered resignation packages to 1,600 employees in January 2023.