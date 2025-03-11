Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Illustration of a truck carrying coal in Muara Enim Regency, South Sumatra, Wednesday (10/18/2023). Bisnis/Abdurachman

Indo Tambangraya (ITMG) Upbeat on China’s Coal Demand in 2025

Economic developments in China is likely to affect its coal demand, which in turn will impact the performance of coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah.
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 11 Maret 2025 | 14:12
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Following a sluggish year in 2024, mining company PT Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITMG) is bracing for both potential headwinds and tailwinds from China this year, as economic conditions in the bamboo curtain is poised to affect coal demand and prices for the company.

ITMG director Yulius Kurniawan Gozali explained that for 2025, ITMG is targeting a total coal production volume of 20.8 million to 21.9 million tons, representing a 3%-8% increase from the previous year’s 20.2 million tons.

