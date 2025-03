Minister Bahlil Lahadalia unveiled a plan to increase levies on mining products which would affect prominent miners including ADRO, BYAN, ITMG, AADI, and others

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Energy stocks were sliding as the government weighs a royalty hike for mining companies, as reflected on the IDX Energy—the bourse’s index for energy stocks—correcting for two consecutive days since Monday (10/3).

The index dipped 0.11% to 2,448.95 on Monday, and by 1.49% yesterday. Concurrently, the IDX Composite (IHSG) also faced a two-day decline, falling by 0.57% on Monday and 0.79% (52.36 points) to 6,545.85 in yesterday’s trading.