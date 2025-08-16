Happy Hapsoro-Affiliated Stock Rallies and Corporate Actions: RATU, BUVA, Others

RAJA and RATU both rallied through this year, driven by corporate actions and acquisitions in the energy and property sectors.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Companies affiliated with tycoon Happy Hapsoro, such as RAJA and RATU, saw their stocks rally over the year with skyrocketing gains, while others under the tycoon’s umbrella have been actively carrying out corporate actions.

Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) data shows shares of PT Rukun Raharja (RAJA) and PT Raharja Energi Cepu (RATU) both rallying last Tuesday (12/8). RAJA surged 18.01% to IDR 3,080 at market close, pushing the stock into positive year-to-date (YtD) at 13.24%. Meanwhile, RATU climbed 5.34% to IDR 7,400 on Tuesday, and has so far gained by a whopping 543.48% since its listing earlier this year.