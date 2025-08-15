star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

BCA Leads Djarum Group Companies in Profitability

BCA Leads Djarum Group Companies in Profitability

BCA remains among the largest companies in market capitalization in the capital market, and foreign inflows into the stock reflect an optimistic outlook.

user-profile
Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 15 Agustus 2025 | 15:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA ‑— In this earnings season, Indonesia’s largest bank PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. (BBCA), part of the Djarum conglomerate, emerges as the group’s most profitable company while its peers record stagnant growth or loss.

BCA remains among the largest companies in terms of market capitalization in the capital market, and foreign inflows into the stock reflect an optimistic outlook. Nafan Aji Gusta, senior investment information at Mirae Asset Sekuritas, believes BCA’s solid fundamentals and liquid shares make it Djarum Group’s backbone in attracting foreign capital.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

BCA Leads Djarum Group Companies in Profitability

News Insight

1 jam yang lalu

Manuver Konglomerat Pendiri VinFast Bidik Pasar EV Indonesia dan Negara Tetangga

Bisnis

2 jam yang lalu

BlackRock hingga American Century Koleksi Saham ANTM di Tengah Prospek Lompatan Laba

BlackRock hingga American Century Koleksi Saham ANTM di Tengah Prospek Lompatan Laba

star Bisnis

2 jam yang lalu

Peran Asing di SBN Periode SBY, Jokowi, dan Prabowo

star Investasi

4 jam yang lalu

ITMG’s Revenue Slips as New Export Markets Fail to Offset Price Slump

star News Insight

6 jam yang lalu

Program MBG Jadi Unggulan Pemerintah 2026, Emiten Unggas (CPIN, JPFA) Bakal Bertaji?
Program MBG Jadi Unggulan Pemerintah 2026, Emiten Unggas (CPIN, JPFA) Bakal Bertaji?
star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

Miners Hopeful of Improving Coal Exports Amid Mounting Costs, Price Slump
Miners Hopeful of Improving Coal Exports Amid Mounting Costs, Price Slump
star News Insight

7 jam yang lalu

Rapor IHSG saat Presiden Pidato RAPBN & Nota Keuangan 5 Tahun Terakhir
Rapor IHSG saat Presiden Pidato RAPBN & Nota Keuangan 5 Tahun Terakhir
star Investasi

9 jam yang lalu

Prospek Terbaru Saham Gojek (GOTO) usai Laporkan Kinerja Semester I/2025
Prospek Terbaru Saham Gojek (GOTO) usai Laporkan Kinerja Semester I/2025
star Emiten

10 jam yang lalu

Rekomendasi JP Morgan untuk Indo Tambangraya (ITMG) usai Rilis Kinerja Semester I/2025
Rekomendasi JP Morgan untuk Indo Tambangraya (ITMG) usai Rilis Kinerja Semester I/2025
star Emiten

19 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top