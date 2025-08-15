BCA Leads Djarum Group Companies in Profitability

BCA remains among the largest companies in market capitalization in the capital market, and foreign inflows into the stock reflect an optimistic outlook.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA ‑— In this earnings season, Indonesia’s largest bank PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. (BBCA), part of the Djarum conglomerate, emerges as the group’s most profitable company while its peers record stagnant growth or loss.

BCA remains among the largest companies in terms of market capitalization in the capital market, and foreign inflows into the stock reflect an optimistic outlook. Nafan Aji Gusta, senior investment information at Mirae Asset Sekuritas, believes BCA’s solid fundamentals and liquid shares make it Djarum Group’s backbone in attracting foreign capital.