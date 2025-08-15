star

ITMG’s Revenue Slips as New Export Markets Fail to Offset Price Slump

Weakening coal prices were the main factor in ITMG's declining performance, with revenue fell 12.4% YoY to $919.4 million in H1 2025.

user-profile
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi & Ana Noviani - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 15 Agustus 2025 | 10:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk. (ITMG) managed to cushion its losses from falling coal prices by exporting into the new markets in Europe and South Korea, generating a revenue of $30.3 million from the two regions in H1 2025. However, it was not enough to fully offset the impact of the price slump.

In total, ITMG booked $919.4 million in revenue consisting of $205.4 million from domestic markets and $713.9 million from exports, which now includes exports to South Korea ($14.5 million) and Europe ($15.8 million).

