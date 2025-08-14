star

Djarum, Sampoerna Chiefs Warn of Heavy Blow from Illegal Cigarette Trade

Several of Indonesia’s largest tobacco producers, the Djarum Group & HM Sampoerna, have turned their attention to the growing circulation of illegal cigarettes

Oktaviano DB Hana & Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 14 Agustus 2025 | 19:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several of Indonesia’s largest tobacco producers, including the Djarum Group and HM Sampoerna, have turned their attention to the growing circulation of illegal cigarettes, which they say is eroding the market share of legitimate businesses amid weakening consumer purchasing power.

The trend is evident in the sales performance of these prominent cigarette makers. Djarum Group’s boss, for instance, noted that revenue fluctuations for its flagship brands—Djarum Super, Djarum 76, Djarum Coklat, and LA—are closely tied to the effectiveness of law enforcement in curbing the trade of illicit tobacco products.

