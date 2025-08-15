Miners Hopeful of Improving Coal Exports Amid Mounting Costs, Price Slump

Indonesia's coal industry faces high production costs and falling prices, yet exports to China increased 43% in July 2025.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Amid mounting production costs pressuring coal industries this year, latest data show coal exports to China, which has been declining due to a demand slump, signaling improvement last month.

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported that coal shipments to China reached 86.69 million tons over H1 2025, down about 20.80% year-on-year (YoY) from 109.46 million tons. However, July’s exports of 15.83 million tons show a 43% month-to-month increase, driven by competitive prices for low and medium-calorie coal, along with increased electricity consumption in China.