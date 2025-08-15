Chinese, South Korean Investors Eye Indonesian Retail Industry

The increasing presence of foreign investors is also expected to introduce new products and business models, thereby enhancing the retail environment.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Investors from China and South Korea have reportedly begun eyeing investment in Indonesia’s food and beverage (F&B) industry amid a wave of capital inflow into retail businesses. This foreign direct investment is expected to influence the growth and competitiveness of Indonesia's retail sector.

“[Foreign investors entering] retail are mostly in F&B,” Budiharjo Iduansjah, chair of Indonesian Retail and Tenants Association (Hippindo), said after the 2025 Indonesia Shopping Festival (ISF) at a Jakarta mall on Thursday (14/8/2025).