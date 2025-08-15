star

Chinese, South Korean Investors Eye Indonesian Retail Industry

The increasing presence of foreign investors is also expected to introduce new products and business models, thereby enhancing the retail environment.

Rika Anggraeni - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 15 Agustus 2025 | 17:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Investors from China and South Korea have reportedly begun eyeing investment in Indonesia’s food and beverage (F&B) industry amid a wave of capital inflow into retail businesses. This foreign direct investment is expected to influence the growth and competitiveness of Indonesia's retail sector.

“[Foreign investors entering] retail are mostly in F&B,” Budiharjo Iduansjah, chair of Indonesian Retail and Tenants Association (Hippindo), said after the 2025 Indonesia Shopping Festival (ISF) at a Jakarta mall on Thursday (14/8/2025).

