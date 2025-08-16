Tech Companies GOTO, BUKA Delivers Strong Growth in H1 Results

H1 results from GOTO and BUKA reveals BUKA turning loss into profit, while GOTO narrowed its losses and booked record-breaking revenue in Q2 2025.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Tech companies PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO) and PT Bukalapak.com (BUKA) booked substantial growth in their H1 2025 results, attributed to sweeping changes in their business operations.

GOTO, for one, managed to cut down its net loss from IDR 1.84 trillion in H1 2024 to IDR 742 billion in H1 2025. Revenue went up 10.62% from IDR 7.73 trillion to IDR 8.55 trillion, while costs and expenses went down by 7.76% year-on-year (YoY) from IDR 9.4 trillion to IDR 8.7 trillion in H1 2025.