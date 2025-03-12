Avia Avian’s Business Strategy Amid Economic Downturn: Ruslan Tanoko

AVIA is targeting a topline growth of 6%–10% this year. What are the company’s strategies to meet this goal?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Avia Avian (AVIA), paint and coating manufacturer owned by the Tanoko family, has set an optimistic revenue target for this year despite weak consumer purchasing power since late 2024.

Avia aims for topline growth in the range of 6% to 10% this year, supported by a sales volume increase of 4% to 8%and the company’s expansionary stance, including an ongoing acquisition said to be completed in the near future. The company is also seeking shareholder approval for a share repurchase worth up to IDR 1 trillion.