Prajogo Pangestu’s mining contractor firm has secured a new contract in a bid to increase revenue and investment returns.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—PT Petrosea (PTRO), a mining contractor owned by business tycoon Prajogo Pangestu, has secured new contracts and plans to issue bonds by the end of Q1 2025.

Petrosea reported that the company has obtained an additional mining services contract worth IDR 4.03 trillion signed with PT Bara Prima Mandiri (BPM) and PT Niaga Jasa Dunia (NJD) on February 26.