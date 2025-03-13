IPO Market Signals Recovery, Venture Capitals Await Tailwind

A revival of IPOs in 2025 would bring good news for venture capitals as it would open up exit strategies by selling shares to the public.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Bourse authorities has signaled a solid initial public offering (IPO) pipeline for 2025 despite a placid technology sector throughout last year. As of end of February, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) recorded 97 companies in IPO pipeline with potential funds raised of up to IDR 14.87 trillion.

The revival of IPO market would be good news for venture capital companies, as it not only boosts investor confidence but also pave an exit strategy through selling stakes to the public, provided that an Indonesian unicorn successfully goes public.