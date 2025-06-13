Miners Remain Upbeat Despite China Curbs, Green Opposition

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Mining companies are facing several drags from multiple headwinds ranging from China’s import restrictions to opposition against mining activities in conservation areas. While these obstacles risk weakening the sector’s performance in the short term, however, mining companies remain optimistic on their long-term outlook.

PT Bukit Asam (PTBA) president director Arsal Ismail said his company is maintaining its coal production and sales target at 50 million metric tons this year, unchanged from the initial target.“In response to pressures, we are diversifying to ensure our production and sales remain aligned with our work plan and budget [WP&B],” he said on Thursday (12/6).