Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Mining contractor issuers are actively diversifying their businesses to expand their portfolios. For instance, PT Samindo Resources Tbk. (MYOH), an affiliate of the Low Tuck Kwong conglomerate, is currently exploring expansion opportunities in sectors beyond its core business.

Samindo Resources Corporate Secretary Ahmad Zaki Natsir stated that business diversification is a key strategy for MYOH to expand its operations.