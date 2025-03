Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Analysts are bullish on the property sector’s recurring income outlook as new property development weaken and firms pivot to recurring income—particularly rentals—as their mainstay.

Arvin Lienardi, an analyst at Bahana Sekuritas Indonesia, noted that property companies’ income from non-development grew more than 10% by Q3/2024, excluding PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSDE), which grew by 3% year-on-year (YoY).