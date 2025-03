Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — AADI, ADRO, and TBIG become the main drivers for PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk. or SRTG’s portfolio in 2024.

According to its financial report, the investment firm owned by Sandiaga Uno and Edwin Soeryadjaya posted a net profit of IDR 3.29 trillion in 2024, a sharp turnaround from a net loss of IDR 10.14 trillion in the previous year.