Sri Mulyani's Bold Claims on Textile Sector Resilience Under Scrutiny

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesian textile industry players refuted Finance Minister Sri Mulyani's optimistic statement about the sector's recovery, citing ongoing challenges such as rampant illegal imports and widespread layoffs.

During the 13 March State Budget announcement, Sri Mulyani reported that the textile and textile product (TPT) industry grew by 4.3% year on year (YoY), recovering from a 2% contraction in the previous year. Similarly, the footwear industry recorded 6.8% growth in 2024, up from 0.3% in 2023.