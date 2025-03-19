Low Tuck Kwong Named World’s Richest Coal Magnate

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As of Monday (17/3), Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List now lists two Indonesian nationals among top 10 of the world’s wealthiest coal magnates by net worth. One of them, PT Bayan Resources CEO Low Tuck Kwong, topped the list with a net worth of $27.9 billion, making him the richest individual in Indonesia and 73rd richest person in the world.

Low Tuck Kwong is the founder of Bayan Resources (BYAN) and owns a controlling share in Singaporean renewable energy company Metis Energy. He also holds stakes in The Farrer Park Company and Samindo Resources. His net worth has skyrocketed in recent years, going from $3.7 billion at the end of 2022 to the $27 billion today.