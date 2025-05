Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Ever since US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs came to light, the Indonesian government has been making efforts to find new export destinations for Indonesian palm oil.

Palm oil remains a breadwinner for foreign exchange even now, reaching 8.9 million tons (20% of palm oil exports in 2024) in Q1 2025. It is due to this strong position that the coordinating economic minister identified palm oil as a key driver of the economy.