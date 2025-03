Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Since the 1990s, the Salim Group, founded by Sudono Salim or also known as Liem Sioe Liong, has long since been expanding its arms into various business sectors and overseas markets, becoming the business empire we know now.

The March 18, 1996 edition of Bisnis Indonesia reported one of Salim’s international expansions—particularly to Vietnam—where the group joined other Indonesian conglomerates such as Ciputra, Bakrie, and Astra.