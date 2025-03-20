Foreign Investor’s Sell-Offs Pressured Indonesian Stocks

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Foreign investor exited Indonesian stocks with a net sell amounting to IDR 910.65 billion throughout the day, putting the total foreign sell-off since the start of the year to IDR 30.32 trillion.

According to data on Wednesday (19/3/2025), the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI/IHSG) saw a technical rebound of 1.42% to 6,311.66 but remained in the red zone year-to-date (YtD) by -10.85%. Analysts commented that investors maintain a cautious stance as they weigh on economic growth and political stability, on top of wariness due to foreign rating firms downgrading Indonesia’s market.