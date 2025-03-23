Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Pension Funds' Key Role in Driving IHSG Performance

Long-term investment asset management institutions hold substantial potential to drive short-term gains in the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG).

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan,Oktaviano DB Hana
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan & Oktaviano DB Hana
Minggu, 23 Maret 2025 | 07:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Long-term investment asset management institutions hold substantial potential to drive short-term gains in the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG). These institutions possess strong liquidity, enabling them to boost stock market investments.

Pension funds (dapen), including private entities, social security managers, and specialized institutions like BPJS Ketenagakerjaan, Taspen, and Asabri, manage significant assets. However, their allocation to equities has declined in recent periods.

