Amman Mineral (AMMN) Books Triple-Digit Profit Growth Amid Commodity Price Windfall

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The 2024 earnings report of mining company PT Amman Mineral Internasional (AMMN) shows a significant increase in net profit from $252.14 million in 2023 to $636.89 million in 2024, reflecting a 152.59% year-on-year (YoY) increase attributed to the rise of commodity prices throughout 2024.

Amman Mineral president director Alexander Ramlie described this achievement as “surpassing expectations” and also highlighted the increase in production of copper, gold, and concentrates, each exceeding performance guidance by 6%, 7%, and 6%, respectively.